Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $445.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.