Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 179,476 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1,655.9% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 372,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 350,972 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 123,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 135,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 254,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

