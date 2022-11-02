The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

