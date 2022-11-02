Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,886 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $26,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYLS opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

