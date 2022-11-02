Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Eastman Chemical worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

