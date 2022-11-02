Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $185.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

