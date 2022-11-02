Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.09% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

