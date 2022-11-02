Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

GE opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

