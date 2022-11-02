Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.50. The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 14,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,217,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 351,189 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,984,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,085,000 after acquiring an additional 139,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

