Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,163 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

