Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,466 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSO opened at $272.60 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.