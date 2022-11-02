Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.67.

HUM opened at $554.49 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $563.13. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.