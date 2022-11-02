Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Match Group worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Match Group by 123.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $164.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

