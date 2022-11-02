Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. 67,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,391,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.