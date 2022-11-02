Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,142 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,131,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $78.67.

