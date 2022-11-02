iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $29,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

