Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Service Properties Trust worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.



Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.09.





The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.87%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.





Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

