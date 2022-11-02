Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

