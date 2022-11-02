Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

ALGN stock opened at $193.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

