Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,918 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after purchasing an additional 940,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,374,000 after purchasing an additional 499,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

