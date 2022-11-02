CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.
BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
