Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

OEF stock opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

