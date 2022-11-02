Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $29,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,536,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,327.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have commented on A. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.