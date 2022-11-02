CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,128 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

