Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Nordson worth $30,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.19. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

