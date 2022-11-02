CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.