Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $29,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after buying an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,392,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,035,000 after buying an additional 146,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

