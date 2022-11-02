Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $70,526,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.