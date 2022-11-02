CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $280,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 194.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

About Western Union



The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

