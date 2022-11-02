Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,246 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $30,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

