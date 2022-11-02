CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,361 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 357.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

