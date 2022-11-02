Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $11,090,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 45.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

