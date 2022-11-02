Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,978 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $29,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after purchasing an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,147,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCO stock opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average of $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

