Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $298.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.95. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $317.00.

