CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 101,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

