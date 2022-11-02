The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mosaic worth $29,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,829,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,398,000 after buying an additional 247,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,905.7% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 100,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 136.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

