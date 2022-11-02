Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Coterra Energy worth $28,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 43.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

CTRA stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

