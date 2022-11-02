Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $27,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

