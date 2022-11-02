CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 575 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.