Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

