Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $28,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,123,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

