Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $27.80 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $27,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of KKR opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

