CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

