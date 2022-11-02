CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

