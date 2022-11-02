CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

