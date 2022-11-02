2,100 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

IWY opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

