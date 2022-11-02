Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,769 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

