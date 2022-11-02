CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 725.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,210,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 1,063,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $270,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LABU stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

