CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

