OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

